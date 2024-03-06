Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

