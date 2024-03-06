Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $15.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $140,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

