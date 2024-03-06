Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $17.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,558,000 after buying an additional 1,321,599 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 835,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

