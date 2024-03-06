Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIO stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.