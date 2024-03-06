Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AIO stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
