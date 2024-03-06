Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 2,925 shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $501,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

