Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

CBH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 5,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,043. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.