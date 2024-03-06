Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.