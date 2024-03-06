Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.