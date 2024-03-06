Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NCV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 117,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,828. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.