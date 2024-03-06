Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NCV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 117,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,828. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
