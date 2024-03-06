Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ACV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 20,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,322. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
