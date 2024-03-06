Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
