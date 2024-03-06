Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.86.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Institutions are Buying Broadcom Stock, a 30% Discount to Nvidia
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.