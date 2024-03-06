Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

