Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,397. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

