Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ZTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,397. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.