Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

VGI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 29,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,350. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 78,127 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

