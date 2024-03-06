Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
VGI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. 29,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,350. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
