Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

EDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 49,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

