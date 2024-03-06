Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 7.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Visa stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $254.37. The company has a market cap of $517.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $286.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

