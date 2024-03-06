Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of SEAT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 297,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451 in the last three months. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 114,815 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

