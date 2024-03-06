Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00011786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $218.26 million and $26.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,178.18 or 1.00417933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00145980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

