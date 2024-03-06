Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.94. 39,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$21.63 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.18.

WJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

