Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 4762205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.