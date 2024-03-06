Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0 %

WM stock opened at $206.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $148.48 and a twelve month high of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

