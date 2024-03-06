WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

