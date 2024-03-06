WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

