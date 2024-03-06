Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
HIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 169,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,692. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
