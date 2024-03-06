Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.83

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 385990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

