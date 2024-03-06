Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 92,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,006. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $605.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

