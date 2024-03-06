William Blair Comments on Global Industrial’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $44.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

