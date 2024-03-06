William Blair Comments on Global Industrial’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Global Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $44.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $45.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial
Global Industrial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Industrial
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.