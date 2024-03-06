William Blair Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

PTCT opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after purchasing an additional 855,354 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after purchasing an additional 188,774 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

