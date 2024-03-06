Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $364.94 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.39 and a 200 day moving average of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

