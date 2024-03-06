WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $182.91 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $182.91 million and $119.59 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00019406 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $114,397,558.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

