Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $25.84.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
