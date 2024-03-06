Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

