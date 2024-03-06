Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 121,969 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics
In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on ABEO
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ABEO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 194,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,621. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.97.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.