Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 4,679 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,014 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 5.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 328,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 283,182 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 57,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

