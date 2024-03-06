Worth Venture Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,015 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 677,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,871. The firm has a market cap of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

