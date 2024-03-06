Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,144 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Apyx Medical worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

APYX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 21,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,023. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

