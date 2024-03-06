Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Everspin Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Everspin Technologies worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

MRAM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

