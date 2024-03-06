Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Spruce Biosciences worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 86,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,435. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Spruce Biosciences Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

