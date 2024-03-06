Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $540,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock remained flat at $42.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.