Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 493.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DocGo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DocGo by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 219,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

DCGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 288,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,099. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

