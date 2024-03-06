Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 345,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,407. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

