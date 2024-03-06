Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,947 Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,622. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

