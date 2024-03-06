Worth Venture Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ideal Power worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Ideal Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

