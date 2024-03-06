Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 34,386 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth $320,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 513,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,500. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday.

Cellectar Biosciences Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

