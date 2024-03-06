Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 92,330 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,330 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Annovis Bio worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANVS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 38,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

ANVS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

