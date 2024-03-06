Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 593,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 39,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.