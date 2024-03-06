WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.75.

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE:WSP opened at C$221.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a one year low of C$164.32 and a one year high of C$223.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.