Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,188 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.99% of Xcel Energy worth $312,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

XEL stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.