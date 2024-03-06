Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $17.17. Xerox shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 857,073 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Xerox Trading Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Xerox by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

