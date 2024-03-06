Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Xiao-I has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

