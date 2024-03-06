XYO (XYO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. XYO has a total market cap of $124.93 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004045 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,761.17 or 0.99952625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00145800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00971184 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $7,345,724.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

